Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $228.97 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.00.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

