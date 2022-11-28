CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $28,754,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,920,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,354,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $292.40 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.95 and its 200 day moving average is $272.64.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

