Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Sysco by 136.4% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

