CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,721 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ArcBest worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in ArcBest by 10.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $81.22 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

