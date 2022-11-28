Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543,043 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tronox worth $337,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tronox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.
Insider Activity
Tronox Price Performance
Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.
Tronox Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tronox (TROX)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.