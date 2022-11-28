Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543,043 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tronox worth $337,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tronox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Insider Activity

Tronox Price Performance

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.