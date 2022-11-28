Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 114,625 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,625 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANA. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 125.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

