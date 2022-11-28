Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $119.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

