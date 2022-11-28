RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $202,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $212,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.7 %

RNR opened at $186.56 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.36.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

