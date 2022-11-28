Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,901 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 13.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,318,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.8% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 42.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.41 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

