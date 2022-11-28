Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $188.20 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average is $169.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

