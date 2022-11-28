Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $344,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $2,851,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $21,627,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $1,380,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 557,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 86,463 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

