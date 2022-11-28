Fmr LLC Buys 131,669 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,669 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of SiTime worth $373,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SiTime by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SiTime by 41.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 285.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,713.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,558 shares of company stock valued at $447,283. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $99.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. Raymond James lowered their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

