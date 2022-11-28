Fmr LLC Acquires 4,239,041 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 174.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239,041 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.09% of Legend Biotech worth $366,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 11.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

