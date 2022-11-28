Korea Investment CORP Has $7.93 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Sealed Air worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 934,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 141,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $148,954. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

