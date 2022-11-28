Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $212.72 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

