Fmr LLC Sells 213,330 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 213,330 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ciena worth $393,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 236.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

