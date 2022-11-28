GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,227 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 559,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.