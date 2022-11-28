NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

