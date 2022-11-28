Korea Investment CORP Has $6.19 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 177.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $256.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $422.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.