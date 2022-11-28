FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,610,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $455.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.