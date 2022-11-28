Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 15,984 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About ASE Technology

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

