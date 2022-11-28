Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 2,081.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $896,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Under Armour by 76.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 882,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 530,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 227,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

