Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $17,405,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN opened at $736.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $769.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $728.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.41.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

