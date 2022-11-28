American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

AXP opened at $154.15 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average is $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

