Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $284.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.37. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.