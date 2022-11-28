Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,058 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $951.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $888.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $836.83. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

