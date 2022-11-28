Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCN opened at $27.70 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

