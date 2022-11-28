USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 5,909 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

