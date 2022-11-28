USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,367 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 116,811 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $191.68 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

