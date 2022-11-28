USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 131,152 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 368,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 268,994 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 951,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 79,524 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.