USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem Announces Dividend

Shares of XYL stock opened at $113.50 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.