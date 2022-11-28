Capital Analysts LLC Invests $26,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 3.2 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $645.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

