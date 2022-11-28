Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 13,272 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $25.50 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

