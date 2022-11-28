Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $88.03 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $118.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

