Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

LRCX stock opened at $453.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.59. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

