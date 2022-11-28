Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 69,507 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,507 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

