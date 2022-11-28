Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 1,744 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $101.25 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92.

