Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $151.05 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.