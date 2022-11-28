Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Cut by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,260,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $220.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

