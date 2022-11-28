Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.