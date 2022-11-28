Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

