Boise Cascade (BCC) to Issue None Dividend of $1.15 on December 15th

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend by an average of 61.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

BCC stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCC. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

