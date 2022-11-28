Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.8 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

