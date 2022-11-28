Kellogg (K) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on December 15th

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Kellogg has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,385,000 after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

