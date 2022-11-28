Saltmarble One Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 1,339.6% higher against the US dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $559.07 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for $11.50 or 0.00070920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.72 or 0.07358693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00485837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.72 or 0.29550924 BTC.

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 10.83999688 USD and is down -20.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,153,286.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

