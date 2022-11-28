VVS Finance (VVS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $105.67 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $105.67 million and $445,864.14 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.72 or 0.07358693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00485837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.72 or 0.29550924 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,488,336,783,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,176,830,867,094 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

