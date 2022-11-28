Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.42 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00041314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $30.49 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.72 or 0.07358693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00485837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.72 or 0.29550924 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

