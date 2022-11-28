Concordium Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Concordium has a market cap of $52.42 million and $706,156.77 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.72 or 0.07358693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00485837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.72 or 0.29550924 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,475,554,586 coins and its circulating supply is 5,850,229,846 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

