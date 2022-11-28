Euler (EUL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Euler (EUL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $5.04 or 0.00031062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $50.04 million and $1.24 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.72 or 0.07358693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00485837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.72 or 0.29550924 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.