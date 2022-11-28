eBay Inc. (EBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 16th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.04 on Monday. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 11.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,833 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

